3D Scanning Market revenue to cross USD 7.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest report “3D Scanning Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Product (Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner, Optical Scanner), Range (Short, Medium, Long), End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial, Entertainment & Media), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of 3D scanning will cross $7.5 billion by 2027.

The market growth is attributed to the high demand for 3D scanning solutions from the aerospace & defense sector for the accurate measurement of parts and components. As the industry complies with stringent regulations associated with the measurement of parts, the authorities use 3D scanning solutions to scan components and the assembled aircraft.

There is an increasing demand for optical scanners that enable to perform highly precise and repeatable metrology-grade measurements and 3D geometrical surface inspections. These scanners are increasingly used in reverse engineering applications, particularly in the automobile industry. For instance, European Aeronautic Defense and Space company (EADS) has been using the MetraSCAN 3D optical scanner offered by Creaform Inc. for making parts/CAD comparisons and for scanning composite parts (carbon/epoxy). By using a 3D optical scanner, a highly accurate representation of the 3D printed part is acquired. This makes it a vital tool in the manufacturing sector.

The expanding entertainment & media industry will offer growth opportunities to the 3D scanning market. The technology will be used to scan people to create images for an animated movie. 3D scanning can also be used to virtually create an environment by scanning the actual geographic location. With the help of 3D scanning technology, entertainment design companies can create props, costumes, and sets. The technology also reduces the cost of 3D movie production and game development, effectively transforming innovative imagination into reality. The media & entertainment companies will increasingly use 3D scanning solutions to construct virtual scenes and reproduce real world characters and objects.

The expanding construction sector in the Middle East & Africa will boost the 3D scanning market demand. The rise of the tourism sector has resulted in the construction of new shopping centers and commercial complexes. The government organizations in countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are also focusing on strengthening and modernizing the infrastructure to ensure overall economic development. They are undertaking large-scale transportation infrastructure development projects to ensure the global economy competitiveness. New airport development projects will also support the market expansion during the forecast timeframe.

Key players operating in the 3D scanning market include Artec 3D, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Automated Precision Inc., Creaform Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, GOM GmbH, SHINING 3D, Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

Some major findings of the 3D scanning market report are:

There is an increasing demand for 3D scanning software that enables to accurately form a 4D image based on the data collected by scanners. The software can also be used to enable scan to BIM and scan to CAD models in the architecture sector.

Long range scanners that enable to scan large outdoor environments will witness high demand from the construction sector. Civil engineers use these scanners to measure large areas before initiating the construction process.

Structured light scanners will showcase growing popularity due to their ability to scan large objects at high speed. Highly accurate readings provided by structured light scanners can be analyzed using a software to enable the recreation or restructuring of archaeological products.

The developing medical sector globally will offer growth opportunities to the 3D scanning market. Dentists can use the technology for dental implants by acquiring accurate readings of patients in a minimally invasive method.

The developing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region will positively impact the market value. 3D scanning technology is used in industrial facilities to scan large machines to ensure that they operate in optimum condition.

