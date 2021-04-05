The Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market is expected to grow by $ 276.38 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 35% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796177/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on female sexual dysfunction treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The female sexual dysfunction treatment market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The female sexual dysfunction treatment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-hormonal therapy

• Hormonal therapy



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies approval and availability of drug to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder as one of the prime reasons driving the female sexual dysfunction treatment market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female sexual dysfunction treatment market vendors that include Cipla Inc., Duchesnay Inc., Emotional Brain BV, Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Mylan NV, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Strategic Science and Technologies LLC. Also, the female sexual dysfunction treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

