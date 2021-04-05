The Global Energy Storage Market is expected to grow by $ 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Storage Market For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783996/?utm_source=GNW

68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing affordability and popularity of UAVs among hobbyists and the augmented application profile of UAVs. In addition, the growing affordability and popularity of UAVs among hobbyists is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.



The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is segmented as below:

By Product

• Battery

• Fuel cell



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of alternative propulsion technologies for UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) covers the following areas:

• Energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) sizing

• Energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) forecast

• Energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) vendors that include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Denchi Power Ltd., Doosan Corp., Highpower International Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Ningbo Weike Battery Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., TADIRAN BATTERIES Ltd., and TDK Corp. Also, the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783996/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________