The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market is expected to grow by $ 1.97 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for ceramic matrix composites from APAC countries and growth of aerospace industry. In addition, demand for ceramic matrix composites from APAC countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Power and energy

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market vendors that include Applied Thin Films Inc., CeramTec TopCo GmbH, COI Ceramics Inc., CoorsTek Inc., Lancer Systems LP, Rolls-Royce Plc, SGL Carbon SE, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SST Technology, and Starfire Systems Inc.. Also, the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

