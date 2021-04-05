The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is expected to grow by $ 22.02 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724808/?utm_source=GNW

02 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. Our report on electric vehicle (EV) charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships and government subsidies and incentives. In addition, increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC

• DC



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies declining prices of lithium-ion batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle (EV) charging station market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market sizing

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market forecast

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

