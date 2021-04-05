The Global Botanical Extracts Market is expected to grow by $ 2.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botanical Extracts Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724790/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the botanical extracts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources and growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics. In addition, incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The botanical extracts market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The botanical extracts market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Application

• F and B

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics



This study identifies the increasing demand for clean-label products as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical extracts market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on botanical extracts market covers the following areas:

• Botanical extracts market sizing

• Botanical extracts market forecast

• Botanical extracts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanical extracts market vendors that include Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc., BI Nutraceuticals, Dohler GmbH, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Prinova Group LLC, PT Indesso Aroma, Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. Also, the botanical extracts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

