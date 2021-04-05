The Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) Market is expected to grow by 107.55 MW during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666392/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in investment and support from government and the rise in demand for clean energy. In addition, the increase in investment and support from government is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market analysis include the application segment and geographic landscape.



The molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Utilities

• C and I

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market covers the following areas:

• Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market sizing

• Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market forecast

• Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market vendors that include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd., FuelCell Energy Inc., Panasonic Corp., Plug Power Inc., SFC Energy AG, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. Also, the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

