The Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to grow by $ 727.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

Our report on spray polyurethane foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for spray PU foams in construction industry and emergence of bio-based PU foams. In addition, increasing demand for spray PU foams in construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The spray polyurethane foam market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The spray polyurethane foam market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Open cell spray PU foam

• Closed cell spray PU foam

• Others



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the properties of spray PU foams as one of the prime reasons driving the spray polyurethane foam market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on spray polyurethane foam market covers the following areas:

• Spray polyurethane foam market sizing

• Spray polyurethane foam market forecast

• Spray polyurethane foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spray polyurethane foam market vendors that include Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Future Foam Inc., FXI, Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Nitto Denko Corp., Rogers Corp., and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the spray polyurethane foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

