Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Purchase 80 Unit Condominium Site in Tacoma, Washington Expanding First-Time Home Buyer Footprint

Gig Harbor, Washington , April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of approximately 1.85 acres of land in Tacoma, Washington for $2,000,000. The purchase is expected to close on or before May 22, 2021.

Located less than ten minutes to downtown Tacoma’s urban core job market, the 80 condominiums will cater to first-time home buyers searching for affordable options in the robust Tacoma area housing market. Harbor anticipates the 1 and 2 Bedroom units will be priced between $300,000 and $400,000 and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. Tacoma has been one of the strongest housing markets in the nation over the past two years and, in January 2021, as reported by Redfin, was the fastest selling market in the country. ( Redfin puts Tacoma No. 1 for fastest selling housing market | Tacoma News Tribune (thenewstribune.com) .)

Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, stated, “Tacoma represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes® to increase our Western Washington footprint and address the significant need for affordable housing in Tacoma. As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, first-time homebuyers are often priced out of the market. We are directly addressing this fundamental gap in the marketplace and believe offering condominiums priced below $400,000 in Tacoma creates an excellent growth opportunity for the Company while providing a highly desirous product for first-time homebuyers.”

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in two new markets beginning the second quarter of 202. Those markets are the Dark Horse Golf Course community 50 miles Northeast of Sacramento and established subdivisions approximately 22 miles from Austin, located in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

