Nonwoven Filter Media Market projected to surpass $12.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Nonwoven Filter Media Market was estimated at $18,173.6 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $12.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

The current supply and demand gaps due to the pandemic have resulted in plant shutdowns, causing temporary price hikes in the market. This price fluctuation may hinder the growth of the nonwoven filter media market in the coming years.

Air filtration nonwovens are designed to eradicate aerosols, ultrafine dust, and viable microorganisms to meet the maximum requirements for air sanitation in an extensive array of applications

Due to the growing risks of coronavirus disease across the globe, governments have imposed strict regulations on wearing masks. This is projected to boost the nonwoven filter media consumption.

Nonwoven filter media comprise haphazardly organized synthetic fibers that are used for separation or filtration. These media have an absorbent nature and their strands are bonded collectively through several treatments such as thermal, chemical, and mechanical. Based on the production process, the nonwoven filter media market report is categorized into airlaid, wetlaid, meltblown, spunbond, and others. The property of the wetlaid process to handle long fibers will aid the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% in the coming years.

The nonwoven filter media is found in two forms, i.e., air filtration and liquid filtration. Air filtration’s effectiveness and popularity in the market will help it to record a volume share of more than 70% in 2027. Based on product applications, the market is divided into transportation, water filtration, respiratory protection, HVAC, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, and few others. Healthcare applications shall comprise more than 15% market share in 2027.

The healthcare industry is one of the major consumers of nonwoven filters owing to their properties including excellent breathability, uniformity, abrasion resistance & lint-free, and prevention against bacteria. The nonwoven filter media with improved finishes including virus-proof, liquid repellent, and bacterial barrier properties are used in applications such as surgical masks, drapes, etc.

The improving healthcare industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific including China and India is projected to boost the nonwoven filter media consumption in the near future. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe is driving the demand for respiratory protection equipment. This rising need for face masks has increased the production of nonwoven filters, thereby, propelling the growth of the nonwoven filter media market by 2027.

North America has the presence of matured markets, such as the U.S. & Canada, and witnessed significant capacity addition in 2020. A strong demand for masks and PPE kits has increased the product demand from the medical & healthcare industry

The major industry participants in the nonwoven filter media industry are MANN+HUMMEL, 3M, DuPont, BASF SE, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Finetex, Hollingsworth & Vose, Berry Global Inc., EDANA, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ, Superior Felt & Filtration, etc.

