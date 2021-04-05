The Global Micro-segmentation Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 2.88 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377565/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on micro-segmentation solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems and stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data. In addition, rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The micro-segmentation solutions market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The micro-segmentation solutions market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Services

• Software



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in adoption of cloud based platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on micro-segmentation solutions market covers the following areas:

• Micro-segmentation solutions market sizing

• Micro-segmentation solutions market forecast

• Micro-segmentation solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro-segmentation solutions market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc.. Also, the micro-segmentation solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

