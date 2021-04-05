CloudMD to Participate in Upcoming Laurentian Bank and Bloom Burton & Co. Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to participate in the upcoming Laurentian Bank Securities and Bloom Burton & Co. investor conferences.



Laurentian Bank Securities Annual Institutional Investor Conference (April 6-9, 2021)

Thursday April 8, 2021 at 12:45pm EST (9:45am PST) – Diversified Technology Track



Dr. Essam Hamza will be participating on a panel discussion titled, Digital Healthcare: Where To From Here?. Members of management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

Bloom Burton & Co. Annual Healthcare Investor Conference (April 20-21, 2021)

Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 3:00pm EST (12:00am PST) – Track 2



Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting the Company and providing an update on the business via a webinar. Members of management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 2.5 million individuals across North America. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers. For more information visit: www.cloudmd.ca.

