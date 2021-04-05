Taronis Fuels Appoints Edward J. Fred as Interim Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, AZ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward J. Fred as its Interim Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Fred has extensive experience leading publicly traded companies. He was previously, for a twelve year period, the CEO of a publicly-traded aerospace company listed on the NYSE – American Exchange. Mr Fred was named the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in December, 2020, and will continue to hold the CFO title until such time as a replacement is appointed. We believe his years of public company leadership will benefit Taronis as we go forward and implement our growth strategies.

Bob Dingess, Chairman of the Company, commented, "Edward has provided exceptional vision and leadership to Taronis since his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, and he is ideally suited to lead the Company's next phase of growth. We are fortunate to have him serve the company in this expanded capacity as Chief Executive Officer."

The Company's former CEO, Scott Mahoney, voluntarily resigned as CEO and as a Board member, both with immediate effect. He will continue to serve in a consulting role during a transition period.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

