The Global Land Drilling Rigs Market is expected to grow by $ 3.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on land drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global oil and gas consumption and discovery of new oil fields. In addition, rising global oil and gas consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The land drilling rigs market analysis includes type segment an geographical landscapes.



The land drilling rigs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventional rigs

• Mobile rigs



By Geographical Landscapes

• MEA

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the land drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on land drilling rigs market covers the following areas:

• Land drilling rigs market sizing

• Land drilling rigs market forecast

• Land drilling rigs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land drilling rigs market vendors that include Archer Ltd., Cactus Drilling Co. LLC, Drillmec Spa, Helmerich & Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the land drilling rigs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

