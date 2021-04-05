The Global Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to grow by 1034.84 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303758/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive digital key market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the vulnerability in existing keyless entry systems, accessing multiple vehicles with a single device or application, and standardization for using smart devices as keys. In addition, the vulnerability in existing keyless entry systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive digital key market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscape.



The automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal use

• Car sharing and car rental



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the digital key accessibility when smart device runs out of chargeas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital key market growth during the next few years. Also, digital key for all connected systems and use of smart wearables as digital keys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive digital key market covers the following areas:

• Automotive digital key market sizing

• Automotive digital key market forecast

• Automotive digital key market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive digital key market vendors that include BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the automotive digital key market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

