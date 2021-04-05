The Global Motor Control Contactors Market is expected to grow by $ 148.95 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Control Contactors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176137/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on motor control contactors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for motor protection devices and gradual recovery in upstream activity. In addition, growing demand for motor protection devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The motor control contactors market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The motor control contactors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Type

• IEC Standard

• NEMA Standard



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the replacement of outdated electric motors as one of the prime reasons driving the motor control contactors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on motor control contactors market covers the following areas:

• Motor control contactors market sizing

• Motor control contactors market forecast

• Motor control contactors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motor control contactors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. Also, the motor control contactors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

