Fairfax India Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Details

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its April 15 annual meeting will be held virtually, commencing at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a video webcast of the formal annual meeting and a presentation by Prem Watsa, Fairfax India’s Chairman and Chandran Ratnaswami, Fairfax India’s CEO, followed by a Q&A session. Following are instructions on how to access this webcast and to submit questions in advance for the Q&A.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the meeting in real time through a web-based platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/447522463. Shareholders are encouraged to access the webcast of the meeting early, access for which will commence at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Additional instructions may be found in Fairfax India’s management proxy circular as well as in our virtual AGM user guide which has been posted on our website at https://s1.q4cdn.com/293822657/files/doc_downloads/2021/2020-Fairfax-India-AGM-User-Guide.pdf. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy circular.

Questions can be submitted in advance by e-mailing them to FairfaxIndiaAGM2021@shareholderservices.ca. These questions, in addition to those being sent live through the platform during the meeting, will be received by Fairfax India’s moderators, Jeff Fenwick, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Equity Research, Cormark Securities Inc. and Jeffrey Stacey, Chairman and CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will facilitate the Q&A session.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs (416) 367-4755



