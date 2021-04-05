Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference to be held April 12-15, 2021.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, April 13

Fireside chat time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

An archived webcast will also be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company’s first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-929-469-3859

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

+1-929-469-3851

msosulski@lifescicomms.com