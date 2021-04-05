JPX and FactSet Announce Plans for New Thematic Indices

NORWALK, Conn. and TOKYO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) and FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced plans to develop a new series of co-branded thematic indices targeting Japanese stocks. The two companies will use the strengths of the TSE, which calculates stock indices such as the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX), a stock index representative of Japan, alongside FactSet’s industry leading content sets, to create new indexes that tap into societal and investment trends.

In the first instance, the TSE and FactSet will work together to create and promote prototype indices based on three themes particularly relevant to the Japanese market:

The JPX/FactSet Japan 100-Year Index will capture data on companies that provide technology and services that can support Japan’s aging population as life expectancy continues to expand. It will use FactSet’s proprietary Revere Business Industry Classification System (RBICS) data to identify TSE-listed companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) that provide products and services in the healthcare and medical technology, leisure, fitness and beauty, and wealth management sectors.





The JPX/FactSet Japan Regional Economies Index will support growing investor interest in businesses and services outside the Tokyo area. This index is calculated using FactSet's proprietary Geographic Revenue Exposure, Supply Chain, and Fundamental datasets to identify companies headquartered outside the Tokyo metropolitan area and its three prefectures (Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama) that have domestic revenue of 50% or more and a high ratio of sales beyond the Greater Tokyo area.





The JPX/FactSet Japan ASEAN-Leaders Index will target companies listed on the TSE that are heavily exposed to the high-growth ASEAN region. It will use FactSet's Geographic Revenue Exposure and Fundamental datasets to capture companies that have a high percentage of subsidiaries operating in the ASEAN region, as well as a high percentage of sales concentrated in ASEAN countries.



Yoshihiro Isaka, Senior Executive Officer, TSE, said, “We are very pleased that we have started a new test calculation of thematic indices in collaboration with FactSet, a leading company in industry classification and the provision of various content sets. We will continue to meet the diverse needs of the Japanese stock market through index development and contribute to the further advancement of the investment industry in Japan.”

“Index development is becoming increasingly sophisticated in the Japanese market,” said Yumi Tanaka, Regional Director, FactSet Japan. “Successful indexes rely on strong datasets and we are proud to be marking our 25th anniversary in Japan by supporting the TSE and the broader Japanese investment community.”

The TSE and FactSet are working on further cooperation for index creation based on discussions with market participants and will make further announcements upon official launches.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 153,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) is a licensed financial instruments exchange under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan, which is engaged in the provision of market facilities for trading of securities, publication of stock prices and quotations, ensuring fair trading of securities and other financial instruments, and other matters related to the operation of exchange financial instruments markets. In addition to providing market infrastructure and market data, Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries also provide clearing and settlement services through a central counterparty and conducts trading oversight to maintain the integrity of the markets. In the course of working together as an exchange group to offer a comprehensive range of services, we continue to make every effort to ensure reliable markets and create greater convenience for all market users.

