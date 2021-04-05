Clean Earth Launches Fullcircle Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program Focusing on Zero Waste Solutions

Concierge service carefully and strategically analyzes waste before it even happens, from initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between.

Fullcircle is the next step in Harsco Corporation’s transformation to ultimately derive 90% of annual revenue from environmental products and services.

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has launched Fullcircle , an Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program. The new program strategically analyzes waste at each source of generation, then offers solutions for recycling and beneficial reuse alternatives for the material. From initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between, Fullcircle’s goals are to eliminate all waste, recycle as much as possible, and build scalable, innovative programs for customers focused on zero waste.

With Fullcircle, customers do not choose services from a pre-set, one-size-fits-all menu to dispose of their waste stream. Rather, each solution is specifically tailored to the customer’s waste journey with Fullcircle developing unique sustainable solutions aligned with their waste generation, sustainability goals and growth plans. The program offers enhanced tracking, reporting and data analysis of waste streams to monitor performance and measure against financial and corporate sustainability goals.

“We have identified a growing need for integrated service providers who provide true partnership management,” said David Stanton, Senior Vice President and Group President of Clean Earth. “Our ambition is to solve the challenge of making it easy for our customers to properly manage their difficult-to-treat waste with the ultimate sustainable solution. It must be simple, innovative, transparent and trusted. That’s where we come in.”

The vast capability of Clean Earth’s Fullcircle program explores every stage of waste generation, including:

Upstream waste management at inception

Flow change investigation

Contamination reduction

Final placement

Clean Earth has proven success in developing programs for various world class market leaders across multiple industry verticals. The company has earned credibility through the development of robust programs including consumer packaged goods and medical devices with well-known multinational companies.

“By looking at the full lifecycle, we ultimately eliminate the waste at every source,” said Stanton. “At a time when companies and consumers are prioritizing sustainability efforts, our program is about making life easier for the customer by providing a plan that works for the organization’s waste now and in the future, as well as for our environment.”

More than 80% of parent company Harsco’s revenue today comes from environmental services and solutions, compared to less than 65% three years ago. The company’s goal is to ultimately derive over 90% of its annual revenue from environmental products and services, and Fullcircle is the next step in that transformation.

If your company is interested in a more holistic approach to waste, visit Fullcircle or call 800.815.3770.

To learn more about Clean Earth visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the steel, railways and energy industries. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .