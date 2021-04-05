Spectrum Appoints New CEO and Provides Outlook for 2021

Boca Raton, Florida, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, ( OTC:SGSI ) ( the “Company” ), new CEO Mark Porter, provides an update to SGSI shareholders.



I wanted to take the opportunity to formally introduce myself as the new CEO of Spectrum Global Solutions and provide our shareholders an update on the Company, our vision, strategy and exciting future that we believe will create greater shareholder value over the long term.

High Wire Networks is a Company that I joined just after inception over 20 years ago and have guided that company’s growth, twice earning a spot on Inc.’s “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list including #134 in 2006, the last year of the Inc. 500. More recently, from 2014 to 2020 we’ve experienced 5x growth, slowed only by the pandemic in 2020, and accelerating again as we see the light at the end of the tunnel. The merger with Spectrum allows us to take advantage of the synergies between the companies and the opportunities that come with being a public company.



Spectrum has over 30 years of expertise in delivering services with a special emphasis in the Service Provider sector. The combination of High Wire and Spectrum provides our customers with a broad range of additional infrastructure and engineering solutions. The combination of our entities is expected to provide solid revenue growth, a national and international footprint, and a comprehensive suite of services with an emphasis on revenue profiles that are recurring or programmatic and have scale.

The merger of High Wire with Spectrum enables this Company to take advantage of exciting new technology in the Networking, Cybersecurity, and Service Provider spaces.

Service Providers are deploying 5G technology that will reshape their networks and have far reaching impacts into Enterprise and Mobility markets. Every city bus, garbage truck, emergency vehicle, is a mobile office requiring connectivity, security, cameras using AI for advanced analytics, and all of it requires 5G, cybersecurity, and people to install, manage, and maintain it. Enterprises are undergoing digital transformations to enable employees to work from anywhere. With those changes come increased cybersecurity risks. Our Company will be positioned to work with our ever-expanding channel ecosystem to design, deliver, manage, and secure Enterprise, Service Provider, Fleet Operator, IoT, and whatever other networks the next generation of technology can bring. We are positioned to be at the forefront of digital transitions.

We will attempt to capitalize on these transformative changes in technology with strong operational execution, a focus on driving profitability through comprehensive service offerings and organic and acquisitive growth strategies. We will execute on a strategy to build, buy, partner, and integrate. We will be acquisitive where we can leverage our best in class customer base, our systems and scale, and our management expertise to benefit our shareholders, our customers, and our stakeholders.

Our recently filed 10K is a reflection of the past and not in any way indicative of our future. Our commitment is to develop sustained recurring revenues and earnings. We are looking at every segment of the business, every customer program, and all of our personnel. We will eliminate programs and segments that do not meet our profitability metrics, and reinvest in programs and sales efforts that warrant more resources. As we continue the transition and re-branding efforts, additional members of the High Wire team will join the management team and help us reshape the future until such time as the merger can be completed. At the core of all our decisions will be how we increase shareholder value over the near and long-term. Whether we are a business buyer or a seller, the bottom line is the creation of real shareholder value. Our goal is to grow this Company significantly over the next twelve months and seek up listing to a National Exchange. We appreciate the support and patience of our shareholder base and look forward to providing exciting results for the 2021 calendar year.

Mark Porter

CEO





