Predictmedix and JUICEWORKS Form Strategic Partnership with CONNECTUS Global to Deploy Safe Entry Stations Nationwide

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership to deploy Safe Entry Stations in partnership with North American industry leaders JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS (JUICEWORKS) and CONNECTUS Global.

SAFE ENTRY STATIONS leverage military-grade multispectral cameras paired with Predictmedix’s proprietary, clinically based artificial intelligence algorithms. They provide an immediate assessment of individuals looking to access shared spaces by checking for multiple symptoms associated with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

This ground-breaking technology is poised to change the way we look at screening and, eventually, the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Autonomous, comprehensive analysis provides peace of mind to individuals entering shared spaces, be it for work, entertainment, or necessity.

Mike Anderson, CEO of CONNECTUS Global, commented:

"Seeing this level of innovation is exciting to drive adoption of digital processes throughout the public and private sectors, what PREDICTMEDIX and JUICEWORKS are doing is revolutionary to introduce a new level of health measurement into the community. Increasing our understanding of what "community health" truly looks like in a way never done before. We are excited about what the future holds and to bring this technology to our partners globally."

The Safe Entry Station is an entirely customizable model which can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary, or mobile applications.

"Working with CONNECTUS will allow us to expand our reach by leveraging their extensive network throughout North America. One of the biggest wins we have experienced as a result of the pandemic is the opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations looking to support communities as we re-ignite our economies and resume our regular routines responsibly and safely," says Jonathan Auger, President and Founder of JUICEWORKS

Regarding this new alliance, Dr. Rahul Kushwah of PREDICTMEDIX commented:

"We are excited to partner with CONNECTUS Global and offer our AI-powered technologies to their clientele. CONNECTUS Global is offering workplace solutions to clients across North America, and our technology suite complements their technologies which together can make a meaningful difference to the safety of guests, employees in various settings. The roll out of our technology at venues throughout Canada is a major achievement which adds on to our success in Tampa Bay and together this sets us as leaders in the space of providing technology to improve health and safety at live events."

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About CONNECTUS GLOBAL

Connectus Global is a leading Alberta-based solutions provider for process automation, worker safety and location monitoring applications across industrial and business sectors. With an integrated suite of digital workforce management and business continuity systems, the company’s internationally deployed solutions work to improve industrial safety, operational efficiency, and crisis recovery planning. Connectus has taken their vast knowledge, experience and technology to expand during the current global situation to provide an extensive turnkey COVID 19 Testing solution for sports, entertainment and businesses to get back to delivering their brand to the public. Contact Connectus Global through their website to see how a custom solution can be utilized for your business. To find out more, visit us at www.connectusglobal.com

Source: Connectus Global

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

For further information, please contact:

Ehsan Agahi, Investor Relations

Tel: 778 229 4319

Email: IR@predictmedix.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.