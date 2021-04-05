The Global Industrial Pump Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060948/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial pump rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing benefits of pump rental services and increasing investments in residential and commercial construction activities. In addition, increasing benefits of pump rental services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial pump rental market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial pump rental market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Water Utility

• Construction



By Type

• Centrifugal pumps

• Positive displacement pumps

• Other pumps



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the slowdown in manufacturing output as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pump rental market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial pump rental market covers the following areas:

• Industrial pump rental market sizing

• Industrial pump rental market forecast

• Industrial pump rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial pump rental market vendors that include Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Pumps, Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Also, the industrial pump rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

