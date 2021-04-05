Global Hacksaw Blade Market Size Revenue to Reach USD 1,209 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Hacksaw Blades Market By Blade Type (Regular Hacksaw Blade, Wavy Hacksaw Blade, And Raker Hacksaw Blade), Teeth Per Inch (14 Teeth Per Inch, 18 Teeth Per Inch, 24 Teeth Per Inch, And 32 Teeth Per Inch), Material Type (Brass, Mild Steel, And Aluminium), Product (Hand Hacksaw Blades And Power Hacksaw Blades), Mechanism Type (Electric And Manual), Application (Commercial Usage And Home Usage), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“As per the recent research study report, the global Hacksaw Blades Market size & share will increase from USD 914.36 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,209 Million by 2026. The global Hacksaw Blades Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2026”.

Hacksaw Blade is a tool that is mostly used to cut metals. It is designed with features such as a fine-toothed saw for sharp cutting of the hard metals. It is mostly used in the manufacturing and construction industry where cutting and joining of the metal often takes place. Based on the requirement and usage, hacksaw blades are available in different sizes and designs to fit the requirement.

Industry Major Market Players

Apex Tool Group LLC

Klein Tools, Inc.

Milwaukee Tool

C. & E. Fein GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Bipico

Starrett

Disston Company

LENOX

Snap-on Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Increase in the Urbanization Is the Major Factor Responsible for the Growth of Hacksaw Blade

Growing urbanization is one of the major propellants which are driving the market of hacksaw blade. Rising urbanization has led to huge demand in the construction industry for residential and commercial projects. These industries require a high number of tools and a hacksaw blade is the important one. It is required in cutting small metal parts, cutting PVC pipes for water and electrical installations. Commercial projects in cities need robust electrical systems and water supply systems, it requires cutting of PVC pipe of varying lengths. Thus, the demand for hacksaw blades is high in urban areas.

Global Hacksaw Blade Market: Growth Factors

Global Hacksaw Blade Market: Segmentation

The global Hacksaw Blade market is segmented on the basis of types as a regular hacksaw blade, wavy hacksaw blade, and a raker hacksaw blade. On the basis of teeth per inch, the global market is categorized as 14 teeth per inch, 18 teeth per inch, 24 teeth per inch, and 32 teeth per inch. By material, the market is classified into brass, mild steel, and aluminum and it is estimated that demand for mild steel hacksaw blade will be maximum owing to its metallic property of strength. By product, the market is divided into hand hacksaw blades and power hacksaw blades. By mechanism, the market is divided into electric and manual, and electric-driven blade usage is growing faster due to its increased utility. Furthermore, the Hacksaw Blade market is divided on the basis of application as commercial and residential and. commercial segment is likely to grow with high CAGR

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Hacksaw Blade Market Growth

Geographically, the APAC region is likely to spearhead the global demand for the hacksaw blade market. The high growth of rate of the construction industry and manufacturing sector in this region is driving the market. An international agreement such as RCEP has further liberalized the market unlocking the potential of the market further. North America and Europe are also showing the positive market trend as residential usage due to DIY and renewed interest in the home activities.

Browse the full “Hacksaw Blades Market By Blade Type (Regular Hacksaw Blade, Wavy Hacksaw Blade, And Raker Hacksaw Blade), Teeth Per Inch (14 Teeth Per Inch, 18 Teeth Per Inch, 24 Teeth Per Inch, And 32 Teeth Per Inch), Material Type (Brass, Mild Steel, And Aluminium), Product (Hand Hacksaw Blades And Power Hacksaw Blades), Mechanism Type (Electric And Manual), Application (Commercial Usage And Home Usage), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hacksaw-blades-market

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key factors driving Hacksaw Blade market expansion?

Growing urbanization is one of the major propellants which are driving the market of hacksaw blade. Rising urbanization has led to huge demand in the construction industry for residential and commercial projects. These industries require a high number of tools and a hacksaw blade is the important one. It is required in cutting small metal parts, cutting PVC pipes for water and electrical installations. Commercial projects in cities need robust electrical systems and water supply systems, it requires cutting of PVC pipe of varying lengths. Thus, the demand for hacksaw blade is high in the urban area

What will be the value of the Hacksaw Blade market during 2020- 2026?

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, global demand for the hacksaw blade market was valued at approximately USD 914.36 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,209 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5 % between 2020 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions towards global Hacksaw Blade market revenue?

APAC region is likely to spearhead the global demand for the hacksaw blade market. The high growth of rate of the construction industry and manufacturing sector in this region is driving the market. International agreement such as RCEP has further liberalized the market unlocking the potential of the market further

The global Hacksaw Blade market is segmented as follows:

By Blade Type

Regular Hacksaw Blade

Wavy Hacksaw Blade

Raker Hacksaw Blade

By Teeth per Inch:

14 Teeth Per Inch

18 Teeth Per Inch

24 Teeth Per Inch

32 Teeth Per Inch

By Material

Brass

Mild Steel

Aluminum

By Product

Hand Hacksaw Blades

Power Hacksaw Blades

By Mechanism Type

Electric

Manual

By Application

Commercial Usage

Home Usage

