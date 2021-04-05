The Global Electric Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 276.75 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048512/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on electric breast pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase of women in workforce, growing awareness of breastfeeding benefits, and increase in number of human milk banks. In addition, increase of women in workforce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric breast pumps market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric breast pumps market is segmented as below:

By Type

• closed system

• open system



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advancements/product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric breast pumps market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online retail and accessory products encouraging adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric breast pumps market covers the following areas:

• Electric breast pumps market sizing

• Electric breast pumps market forecast

• Electric breast pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric breast pumps market vendors that include AceWin Co. Ltd. , Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG, Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., DR TRUST, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, and Pigeon Corp. Also, the electric breast pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

