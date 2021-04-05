The Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market is expected to grow by 15,878.02 th units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028483/?utm_source=GNW

02 th units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive automatic transmission (AT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological developments in AT leading to fuel-efficient engines and light aluminum construction and compact size giving superior driving performance. In addition, technological developments in AT leading to fuel-efficient engines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hydraulic AT

• CVT

• DCT



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advanced electronics in tiptronic transmission system that allows quicker gear changes and reduces idle speed as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive automatic transmission (AT) market sizing

• Automotive automatic transmission (AT) market forecast

• Automotive automatic transmission (AT) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive automatic transmission (AT) market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, NSK Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

