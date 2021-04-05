The Global Die Bonder Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 78.36 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Die Bonder Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821774/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on die bonder equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor IC designs and demand for high-quality semiconductor ICs for wireless devices and IoT applications. In addition, increasing complexity of semiconductor IC designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The die bonder equipment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The die bonder equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OSATs

• IDMs



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the incentives and discounts for long-term customers as one of the prime reasons driving the die bonder equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on die bonder equipment market covers the following areas:

• Die bonder equipment market sizing

• Die bonder equipment market forecast

• Die bonder equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading die bonder equipment market vendors that include ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, Finetech GmbH & Co. KG, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., SHINKAWA Ltd., and WestÂ-Bond Inc.. Also, the die bonder equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

