Groupe Dynamite Modernizes Its Shopping Experience with Manhattan Active® Point of Sale

ATLANTA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Groupe Dynamite, owner of the popular Dynamite and Garage fashion brands, has selected Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to deliver a more modern, customer-centric shopping experience. The retail leader will begin deploying Manhattan’s Point of Sale (POS) solution in 10 pilot stores this summer, with plans to expand to its remaining 300+ retail locations later this year.



Groupe Dynamite creates, designs, markets and distributes a constantly evolving collection to more than 300 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. The retailer uses Manhattan’s Omni and Warehouse Management solutions to manage the flow of products through these stores and its Canadian distribution center, but its progress towards true omnichannel commerce had been hampered by an aging point of sale system.

“We wanted to add the latest fulfillment methods, like Buy Online Pickup in Store and Ship from Store capabilities, but were limited by a legacy POS with an inflexible architecture,” said Marie-Soleil Tremblay, senior vice-president Sales, Operations & RPI, Groupe Dynamite Inc. “Manhattan’s POS solution will give our retail associates the state-of-the-art tools they need to provide a modern and personalized shopping experience.”

“Groupe Dynamite leverages Manhattan Active Omni’s robust Order Management, Store Fulfillment and Store Inventory Management functionality. We are so pleased to be able to add a leading Point of Sale solution, with its advanced omni-cart and clientelling functionality, to this powerful application suite,” continued Tremblay.

“Groupe Dynamite is building the retail store of the future and Manhattan is proud to provide the technology foundation for this initiative,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, for Manhattan Associates. “With its microservices and cloud-native architecture, Manhattan Active Point of Sale will give Groupe Dynamite the flexibility to keep up with constantly-changing customer shopping behaviors and provide great scalability.”

About Groupe Dynamite

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer’s two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience.

At fashion’s forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite’s agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada’s Top Employer for Young People Award.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

