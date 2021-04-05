The Facility Management Services Market is expected to grow by $ 122.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facility Management Services Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647402/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the facility management services market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising levels of outsourcing in building management and value proposition offered to building owners. In addition, rising levels of outsourcing in building management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The facility management services market in North America market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographical landscape.



The facility management services market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial buildings

• Government buildings

• Residential buildings



By Service

• Soft services

• Hard services



By Geographical Landscapes

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the growth in infrastructure development as one of the prime reasons driving the facility management services market in North America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on facility management services market in North America covers the following areas:

• Facility management services market in North America sizing

• Facility management services market in North America forecast

• Facility management services market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facility management services market in North America vendors that include BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Colliers International, Compass Group USA Inc., Continuum Services, Cushman and Wakefield Plc, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Management and Construction Inc., ISS AS, Mace Group, and Sodexo Group. Also, the facility management services market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

