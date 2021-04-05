SPYR Technologies’ Apple HomeKit Products Now Available for Purchase at Applied MagiX Online Store

NEW YORK, NY, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, made their Apple® HomeKit® smart home products available for purchase to the public late last week with a newly launched website and online store at https://appliedmagix.com and https://appliedmagix.com/shop . We also learned from SPYR that the company is moving to implement additional distribution channels like Amazon, the most visited e-commerce property in the U.S. with over 2 billion global visitors each year.

Applied MagiX is a registered Apple developer that was acquired by SPYR Technologies in late 2020. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, and while it continues to develop its own signature brand of proprietary smart home products and accessories, the company has chosen to begin generating revenue right now with sourced products from trusted technology partners, including Onvis.

Shopping for Apple HomeKit products is made easy with the new online store at Applied MagiX, and there is no better time to join the smart home craze that is currently sweeping the globe than with the company's extremely competitive introductory prices on its first 4 smart home products:

Applied MagiX is introducing the “Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera” for $59.99 (the same product is listed on Amazon for $89.99). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-c3-camera

SPYR’s subsidiary offers the “Onvis SMS1 Multipurpose Smart Sensor” (Environment & Motion) for $19.99 on its web store (the same product is listed on Amazon for $24.99). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-sms1-homekit-motion-sensor

The “Onvis CS1 Multipurpose Smart Sensor with Alarm” is available for $19.99 at Applied MagiX (the same product is listed on Amazon for $31.99). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-cs1-smart-sensor-alarm

Finally, smart home enthusiasts and newcomers to the market will find the “Onvis CT2 Door/Window Contact Sensor” is listed for $15.99 at Applied MagiX (the same product sells for $19.99 to $34.99 on Amazon). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-door-window-contact-sensor-ct2

While these 4 “essential HomeKit products” are the first that Applied MagiX is introducing to the public, they certainly won't be the last. Even more Apple HomeKit products and accessories are on the way, and the company will also launch Apple Watch® accessories, and Apple CarPlay® products and accessories as well. We expect Applied MagiX to begin to populate its online store and other distribution channels with its expanded lineup of sourced items soon.

“This strategy of reselling vetted products will allow us to begin to generate revenue and put us one step closer to profitability while we’re developing our own branded proprietary products for Apple HomeKit for release into the market,” said Dr. Harald Zink, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Applied MagiX.

The approach by SPYR's subsidiary buys the company time, while creating capital for SPYR, to bring its own signature line of Apple HomeKit products and accessories to market, which should include a host of bigger ticket smart home items that will likely generate even greater revenue for both companies.

SPYR’s CEO, James R. Thompson, agrees, “The importance of SPYR/Applied MagiX creating revenue-generating opportunities with the initial products that the company will order and sell is to get cash flow started as Applied MagiX builds out its sales infrastructure and product mix to prepare for it to handle the demand we anticipate for our proprietary products that we plan to introduce later in the year.”

Read SPYR Technologies’ press releases at https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/spyr/press-releases

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies is a technology company that, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

About Applied MagiX, Inc.

Applied MagiX is an Internet of Things (IoT) company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, with an office in Hong Kong. The company is a registered Apple® developer that develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home market.

