The RTA Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 1.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

Our report on RTA furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the highly developed retail sector and apparent benefits of RTA furniture. In addition, highly developed retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The RTA furniture market in US market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The RTA furniture market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home

• Office



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growth of real estate and construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on RTA furniture market in US covers the following areas:

• RTA furniture market in US sizing

• RTA furniture market in US forecast

• RTA furniture market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RTA furniture market in US vendors that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Also, the RTA furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

