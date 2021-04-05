The Global Adventure Tourism Market is expected to grow by $ 1,884.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213412/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the adventure tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of soft adventure sports enthusiasts and launch of low-cost airlines. In addition, the launch of low-cost airlines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The adventure tourism market analysis includes type, application, and service segments and geographical landscape.



The adventure tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Domestic adventure tourism

• International adventure tourism



By Application

• Indirect contribution

• Direct contribution

• Induced contribution



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Service

• Thrill tourism

• Eco-tourism

• Accessible tourism

• Ethno-tourism



This study identifies the increasing disposable incomes as one of the prime reasons driving the adventure tourism market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adventure tourism market vendors that include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG. Also, the adventure tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

