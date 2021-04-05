Rebranded loyalty and engagement company, Tenerity, Inc., launches with a focus on driving profitable customer loyalty

Stamford, Connecticut, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenerity, Inc., a leader in driving profitable loyalty for companies around the world, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand effective immediately.

The new brand, post-transaction, is based on the premise that loyalty starts with a spark – the spark of engagement – in which a real connection between brand and consumer happens – shaped by Tenerity’s core capabilities of technology, data, and insights.

Tenerity will focus on delivering customer engagement through personal rewards and offers while maximizing clients’ revenues. This model increases the value and ROI for brands, by growing loyalty, increasing retention, and customer lifetime value.

Greg Miller, CEO of Tenerity commented, “The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the business. The future of customer loyalty is changing. Customer expectations for personal, contextual, and convenient experiences have been elevated to unprecedented heights. Tenerity is well-positioned to help meet these expectations by enabling brands to intelligently engage with customers and increase the value of their customer relationships.”

“Tenerity’s profitable loyalty approach allows businesses to drive multiple commercial outcomes while balancing program investment with revenue generation,” added Mr. Miller.

Tenerity has invested significantly in enhancing its proprietary Interact platform, and data and analytics capabilities. These strategic investments, coupled with a successful 40-year track record of creating reward and engagement solutions, positions Tenerity as a strong partner for brands seeking to increase customer lifetime value.

About Tenerity

Tenerity is the global leader in driving profitable loyalty through proprietary customer intelligence, content intelligence, and modular technology. We develop loyalty solutions for brands around the world that engage consumers and optimize our clients’ revenues. Based in Stamford, Conn., Tenerity services millions of consumers through over 2000 client relationships, with approximately 1300 associates in 18 countries. For more information, visit www.tenerity.com.