New Intelli-Connect™ Mobile App from Columbus McKinnon Provides Easy Remote Access to Essential Crane and Hoist Status and Performance Information

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Downtime caused by unexpected maintenance is expensive. To help address this, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, introduces Intelli-Connect™ Diagnostics and Analytics, the newest solution from its Automation Division. Using Intelli-Connect, crane and hoist users can access detailed system information on their tablet or smartphone through the Intelli-Connect Mobile App. With diagnostic information available at their fingertips, customers can address issues faster, reducing the mean time to recover, plan maintenance and ultimately increase uptime.



“This new remote diagnostic and analytic solution delivers critical status information from a Magnetek variable frequency drive on a crane or hoist to the Intelli-Connect Mobile App, providing insight into how equipment is being used to ensure proper and timely maintenance,” said Peter Stipan, global director of Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division. “By accessing information directly on a tablet or smartphone, operators no longer need to climb up to the drive, power down, and connect hardware to access status information, thus eliminating potentially hazardous situations.”

By incorporating this technology into an overhead crane or hoist, users can quickly and easily program, monitor and troubleshoot equipment. Intelli-Connect also allows them to proactively monitor and schedule maintenance to ensure the necessary parts and support are available when they are needed. If a system does go down unexpectedly, Intelli-Connect helps reduce mean time to recover (MTTR) by providing critical operating details, such as signal monitors, equipment status and energy use, to determine where the issue occurred.

The Intelli-Connect Mobile App is equipped with features that allow users to easily set up their system, adjust parameters and store backup sets, log events for faults and alarms, and access technical support for troubleshooting right from their mobile device. The mobile app is available as a free download on Google Play or the Apple® App Store®.

An upgraded version of the app, Intelli-Connect Mobile+, will feature advanced diagnostics and analytics, including trending data, event logging and visibility to remaining hoist life. With this additional information, users will be able to easily coordinate maintenance schedules to keep downtime costs to a minimum. The Intelli-Connect Mobile+ upgrade will be available in Summer 2021.

Intelli-Connect can easily integrate with cranes, electric wire rope hoists or chain hoists, including select Columbus McKinnon models, that utilize Magnetek-brand IMPULSE®•G+/VG+ Series 4 or IMPULSE®•G+ Mini Variable Frequency Drives.

Customers can learn more about Intelli-Connect, including details about product hardware and how to integrate this solution into new or existing crane and hoist systems, in a series of webinars hosted by Columbus McKinnon experts on April 12 and 16. Registration for the free sessions is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/3323404050116936718.

Columbus McKinnon’s automation solutions are designed for ease of use, quick configuration and feature short lead times to get systems up and running quickly. For more information regarding the Company’s automation solutions, call Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division at 800-288-8178 or visit www.columbusmckinnon.com/automation.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

