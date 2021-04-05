Let's not build from scratch: Akveo to announce its partnership program initiative.

Minsk, Belarus, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akveo, a developer of software products for web and mobile solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has added technical partnership services to its portfolio. Starting from March 2021, Akveo can form a full-fledged team that includes developers, BAs, designers, and QAs to start a partner’s project in one week.

With a rich collection of accomplished projects, the company provides both startups and enterprises with cutting-edge digital solutions to reduce their time to market. With Akveo as a reliable technological partner, companies will have more opportunities to address their individual business needs, thanks to Akveo’s next-gen technology and expertise. The company’s open-source products such as Nebular and ngx-admin simplify the development process so that business owners can focus on operational tasks.

“Being a former startup ourselves, we fully realize what challenges companies are facing, and the faster time to market is one of them,” said Vladimir Lugovsky, CEO of Akveo. “Technology is playing an increasingly vital role for modern businesses, so we invite our clients to accelerate their solutions' development and remain competitive. In other words, we’re here to help our partners quickly launch their products in a cost-efficient way.”

Besides, the company provides industry-specific templates fine-tuned to suit a particular business domain such as logistics, healthcare, and others. These ready-to-use templates speed up the app development process with robust frontend designs and integral industry-related features.

About Akveo

Akveo is a devoted team of engineers, consultants, business analysts, and designers with a focus on IT consulting and product development services. The company provides its digital solutions such as Nebular, ngx-admin, and UI Kitten to companies worldwide.

Please schedule a consultation with our specialists to find out more about partner opportunities: contact@akveo.com



Media Contact:

Name: Irin Baranovskaya

Phone: +1 (415) 670-9034

Email: i.baranovskaya@akveo.com



