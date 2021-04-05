Global Wound Care Hydrogel Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published conducted by Global Market Estimates, the Wound Care Hydrogel Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Wound care hydrogel are solutions to get instant relief from pain and inflammation caused by burns, accident, and radiation. These are water-based ointments and gauze which helps to stop bleeding and any further dis formation happened during the accident. Due to the unavailability of compatible skin donors for grafting, these hydrogels work as a substitute to bring the skin to its normal texture.

Increasing number of accidents along with the need to get instant treatment to avoid further loss has influenced the wound care hydrogel demand. Also, the rising prevalence to support independent clinics for minor injuries and burns to shift the patient traffic from hospitals has induced the use of these self-healing products. However, high production costs due to the ongoing technical developments in the product to enhance the functionality may result in a high price trend over the forecast period.

Rising trend for silicon hydrogel

Silicon based hydrogels are predicted to foresee the highest gains in the coming years due to their versatility and performance in the healing process. They have a higher water content level which makes the skin moist and results in faster healing. Silicon also helps in regulating the production of fibroblast and minimal collagen production. Rising demand for effective ointments to treat uneven textured skin or remove scar will drive the silicon hydrogel demand.

Semi-Crysatalline form the high potential

Under the form segment, the semi-crystalline will observe the highest growth during the forecast period. These are cross-linked gels offering comparatively higher mechanical strength and flexibility which helps in self-healing treatment.

North America holds the maximum share

North America wound care hydrogel accounted for the largest market share and will continue to hold its dominance in the coming years. The presence of a large number of potential consumers and wide product availability will influence the regional demand. The U.S. is noted to have a high penetration scope in personal wound care products due to increasing consumer awareness and knowledge about the product usage.

Product development and wider reach will be the key strategies

3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Wacker Chemie AG, B. Braun Melsungen, Derma Sciences, Medtronic, Royal DSM, Momentive Performance Materials, Bsn Medical, Mpm Medical, Conva Tec, DOW Corning, Paul Hartmann, Gentell, Molnlycke Health Care, Ocular Therapeutix, Medline Industries, and Hollister are major market players present in the industry.

Product development to widen the application scope and enhancing supply chain are key noted strategies witnessed in the industry. Other notable industry participants include Evonik Industries, Ashland, Alliqua Biomedical, Cosmo Bio, Procyon Corporation, Hisamitsu, Novartis, Teikoku Pharma, Huayang, Axelgaard, Guojia, and Jiyuan.

