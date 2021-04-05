The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is expected to grow by 18.99 mn units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213375/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive regenerative braking system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams pushing demand for regenerative braking and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries driving sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. In addition, increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams pushing demand for regenerative braking is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive regenerative braking system market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hybrid vehicles

• Pure electric vehicles

• Plug-in hybrid vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing sales of electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive regenerative braking system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive regenerative braking system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive regenerative braking system market sizing

• Automotive regenerative braking system market forecast

• Automotive regenerative braking system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive regenerative braking system market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., Mazda Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Tesla Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive regenerative braking system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

