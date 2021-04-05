The Global Beer Market is expected to grow by $ 88.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046948/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium beers, growth of online retailing and rising demand for beer in emerging economies. In addition, increasing demand for premium beers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beer market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The beer market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years. Also, focus of vendors on inorganic growth and increasing exports of beer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on beer market covers the following areas:

• Beer market sizing

• Beer market forecast

• Beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Also, the beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

