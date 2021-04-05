The Residential Solar Market is expected to grow by $ 5.99 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Solar Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938173/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on residential solar market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in renewable energy and favorable government regulations. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential solar market in US market analysis includes technology segment.



The residential solar market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Crystalline silicon

• Thin-film



This study identifies the rising number of solar PV installations as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar market in US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential solar market in US vendors that include Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. Also, the residential solar market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

