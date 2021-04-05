The Global Digital Educational Publishing Market is expected to grow by $ 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Educational Publishing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938106/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on digital educational publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and growing support for digital education through government initiatives. In addition, innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital educational publishing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The digital educational publishing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K-12

• higher education

• corporate and skill-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the competitive pricing of online contentas one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital educational publishing market covers the following areas:

• Digital educational publishing market sizing

• Digital educational publishing market forecast

• Digital educational publishing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital educational publishing market vendors that include Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. Also, the digital educational publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938106/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________