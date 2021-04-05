Nobelpharma to Deploy StayinFront TouchRx® to Field Representatives

Fairfield, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations, announced today a multi-year agreement with Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical company developing critical, but neglected, pharmaceuticals and medical devices for unmet needs, to deploy its Touch Platform suite of products.

StayinFront will provide its mobile solution, StayinFront TouchRx® , to Nobelpharma’s field representatives to access critical CRM information. The solution will allow Nobelpharma representatives to use advanced targeting tools to create schedules with key healthcare providers (HCPs), use integrated Closed Loop Marketing (CLM) presentations for product details, and show responsive follow up using StayinFront Briefcase® , delivering one-on-one approved messaging with interactive surveys, videos and digital brochures. StayinFront Mobile KPIs will provide field teams, managers, and home office with the ability to track performance against key metrics such as product usage and call activity.

“We are focused on a critical segment of the healthcare provider population. StayinFront’s suite of products is unique in that it seamlessly allows Nobelpharma to target the right message to the proper audience and track activity and the important interactions,” stated Douglas Loock, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Nobelpharma. “As a company, StayinFront has a long history of providing cost-effective, relevant solutions to the Life Sciences industry.”

“Our StayinFront Touch platform is designed to deliver flexible, cost-effective and easy-to-maintain mobile cloud products and services. We envision rapid deployment to support their growing business,” commented Ken Arbadji, Vice President Sales, North America at StayinFront.

About Nobelpharma America, LLC

Nobelpharma America, LLC is the first global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Nobelpharma was founded in 2003 in Tokyo, Japan and received its first drug approval in Japan in 2008. Since then, Nobelpharma has received approvals for over 15 drugs and devices in Japan across a wide range of indications, bringing life-changing treatments to patients, caregivers, and health care providers. Nobelpharma is committed to meeting essential patient needs by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of patients affected. Nobelpharma has a societal obligation to develop therapies and devices that help improve the lives of people living with diseases with little or no other treatment options.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

