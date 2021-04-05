Dental CAD/CAM Market to Register 8.7% CAGR and Hit USD 3.95 Billion till 2028; Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental CAD/CAM market size is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2021-2028”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 2.06 billion in 2020.

A study published by the Lancet in 2017 mentions that nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide have been affected by oral diseases. Even though most dental health conditions are highly preventable, factors, such as poor eating habits, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and lack of dental care, especially in the young urban population, cause dental problems such as tooth decay, sensitive teeth, and in some cases, even oral cancer.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-cad-cam-market-105080





Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of product, type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into equipment (milling machine, scanners, and others) and software. In terms of type, the market is divided into chairside and laboratory. Based on end user, it is fragmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth

Although treatment of dental health problems does not come under Universal Health Coverage (UHC), it is a common belief that having perfect teeth provides social confidence. For instance, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) conducted an independent study, under which a group of people was interviewed. 99.7% of those people admitted that a smile is a social asset and is very important to the overall appearance. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry worldwide is estimated to drive the global dental CAD/CAM market growth. In addition, the rising adoption of digital dentistry and the increasing requirement for customized implants are projected to strengthen the demand for dental CAD/CAM.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-cad-cam-market-105080





High Cost Associated with the Process to Restrain Growth

As accurate and efficient as CAD/CAM software is, it still is an expensive matter. The high cost associated with the process is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. On top of that, limited to no support from insurance companies and government-regulated healthcare bodies restricts people to opt for the procedure. This is expected to further hinder the demand for CAD/CAM.

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the dental industry. Since oral checkups are an intimate process and would have been a direct violation of social distancing norms at the time, a large population of patients had postponed or canceled their dentist appointment in the initial phase of the pandemic.

North America to Lead amid Growing Digitalization in the Dental Industry

North America is projected to dominate the global dental CAD/CAM market share during the forecast period. The region’s market value stood at USD 0.77 billion in 2020. The factors that are predicted to boost the demand for dental CAD/CAM in the region include the presence of prominent players and industry leaders, growing digitalization in the dental space, and favorable reimbursement policies from governments and insurance companies.

Europe is set to avail the second largest market share during the projected timeline. The rapidly growing geriatric population in the region is predicted to drive the growth of the global market. In addition, strategic collaborations and acquisitions by the key industry players are shaping up the market growth in the region.





Quick Buy - Dental CAD/CAM Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105080





Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions for Expanding their Product Line

The global dental CAD/CAM market comprises developers and manufacturers that are focused on identifying new opportunities and developing better products and services. Prominent enterprises are focusing on acquiring other companies in order to expand their product portfolio and serve more customers. For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH, a global leader in designing dental CAD/CAM systems. This will help Align Technology strengthen its product portfolio.

Industry Developments:

In April 2019 , Smile Innovations Group Incorporated (SIG) introduced Digital One Dental (DOD), a milling/3D printing company and dental laboratory solutions provider of CAD/CAM systems. This launch will help the parent company provide fully integrated digital dental solutions.

, Smile Innovations Group Incorporated (SIG) introduced Digital One Dental (DOD), a milling/3D printing company and dental laboratory solutions provider of CAD/CAM systems. This launch will help the parent company provide fully integrated digital dental solutions. In September 2018, DGSHAPE Corp., one of the subsidiaries of Roland DGA, introduced its new DWX-42W Wet Dental Mill for dental CAD/CAM system.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-cad-cam-market-105080





List of Key Companies Covered in the Market Report:

Align Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Axsys Dental Solutions (Wixom, United States)

MPM Pvt LTD. (Bangalore India)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Yenadent Ltd. (Turkey)

Other Prominent Players





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Conditions, in Key Countries/ Region New Product Launches, By Key Players Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership and etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on Dental CAD CAM Market

Global Dental CAD CAM Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Equipment Milling Machines Scanners Others Software



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Chair-side CAD/CAM Systems Laboratory CAD/CAM Systems



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User



Dental Hospitals & Clinics



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region Dental Laboratories Others



North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-cad-cam-market-105080





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical X-ray Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Static and Dynamic), By Technology Type (Analog and Digital), By Application (Dental, Veterinary, Cardiovascular Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies) and Forecast, 2020-2027

Point of care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Immunomodulators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Immunosuppressant, Immunostimulants), By Application (Oncology, Respiratory, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.