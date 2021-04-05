The Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market is expected to grow by $ 6.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546960/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on writing and marking instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product personalization and increasing demand for writing and marking instruments in education sector. In addition, growing emphasis on product personalization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The writing and marking instruments market analysis includes distribution channel, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The writing and marking instruments market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline stores

• Online stores



By Application

• Pens

• Markers and highlighters

• Pencils

• Coloring and writing instruments

• Writing accessories



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the writing and marking instruments market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on writing and marking instruments market covers the following areas:

• Writing and marking instruments market sizing

• Writing and marking instruments market forecast

• Writing and marking instruments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing and marking instruments market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH. Also, the writing and marking instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



