Global Infusion Pump Market to Hit USD 16.09 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2026; Increasing Cases of Diabetes to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion Pump in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the market trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion Pump industry growth in the foreseeable future.

The market size stood at USD 9.28 billion in 2018.





The market in North America stood at USD 3.41 billion in 2018. The growth in region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes coupled with high adoption of ambulatory infusion Pump. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies will aid growth in the region. Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Growing Cases of Cancer and Diabetes to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer among patients will spur opportunities for the infusion Pump market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the infusion Pump. Moreover, the knowledge about the advantages of infusion Pump such as the ability to administer fluids in small dosage and at accurate programmed rates will promote the infusion Pump industry revenue.





Furthermore, the growing cases of diabetes will fuel demand for infusion Pump, which in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market. according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. For instance, the insulin infusion Pump are used to administer drugs to maintain blood-sugar level in the bloodstream. In addition, infusion Pump are preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes.





Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

By Type

• Volumetric Pump

• Syringe Pump

• Elastomeric Pump

• Insulin Pump

• Enteral Pump

• Implantable Pump

• Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pump

By Application

• Diabetes

• Oncology

• Pain Management

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Specialty Clinics

• Home Care Settings

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





