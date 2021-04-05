The Global Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to grow by 1,464.90 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900513/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the titanium dioxide market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of titanium dioxide as absorbent of pollutants and the rising use of titanium dioxide in the ceramic industry. In addition, the increasing use of titanium dioxide as absorbent of pollutants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The titanium dioxide market analysis includes product and application segments and geographical landscape.



The titanium dioxide market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sulfate process

• Chloride process



By Application

• Paints

• Plastics

• Paper

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the titanium dioxide market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on titanium dioxide market covers the following areas:

• Titanium dioxide market sizing

• Titanium dioxide market forecast

• Titanium dioxide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading titanium dioxide market vendors that include Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., Evonik Industries AG, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Kronos Worldwide Inc., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Venator Materials Plc. Also, the titanium dioxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

