The Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period

Our report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost savings and quick onboarding and inherent benefits for vendors. In addition, the cost savings and quick onboarding is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.



The cloud gaming market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Video streaming

• File streaming



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in popularity of SOA as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.



Our report on cloud gaming market covers the following areas:

• Cloud gaming market sizing

• Cloud gaming market forecast

• Cloud gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud gaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK. Also, the cloud gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

