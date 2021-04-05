JUICEWORKS and Predictmedix Form Strategic Partnership With Connectus Global to Deploy Safe Entry Stations Nationwide

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American industry leaders Connectus Global (Connectus), JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS (JUICEWORKS) and Predictmedix (CSE:PMED, OTCQB:PMEDF) collaborate to offer Safe Entry Solutions to organizations, both public and private nationwide.

SAFE ENTRY STATIONS leverage military-grade multispectral cameras paired with a proprietary, clinically-based artificial intelligence algorithm. They provide an immediate assessment of individuals looking to access shared spaces by checking for multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19.

This ground-breaking technology is poised to change the way we look at screening and, eventually, the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Autonomous, comprehensive analysis provides peace of mind to individuals entering shared spaces, be it for work, entertainment or necessity.

Mike Anderson, CEO of Connectus Global, commented:



"Seeing this level of innovation is exciting to drive adoption of digital processes throughout the public and private sectors, what Predictmedix and JUICEWORKS are doing is revolutionary to introduce a new level of health measurement into the community. Increasing our understanding of what "community health" truly looks like in a way never done before. We are excited about what the future holds and to bring this technology to our partners globally."

The Safe Entry Station is an entirely customizable model which can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary or mobile applications.

"Working with Connectus will allow us to expand our reach by leveraging their extensive network throughout North America. One of the biggest wins we have experienced as a result of the pandemic is the opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations looking to support communities as we re-ignite our economies and resume our regular routines responsibly and safely." Says Jonathan Auger, President and Founder of JUICEWORKS

Regarding this new alliance, Dr. Rahul Kushwah of Predictmedix commented:

"We are excited to partner with Connectus Global and offer our AI-powered technologies to their clientele. Connectus Global is offering workplace solutions to clients all across North America, and our technology suite complements their technologies which together can make a meaningful difference to the safety of guests, employees in various settings."

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

ABOUT CONNECTUS GLOBAL

Connectus Global is a leading Alberta-based solutions provider for process automation, worker safety and location monitoring applications across industrial and business sectors. With an integrated suite of digital workforce management and business continuity systems, the company’s internationally deployed solutions work to improve industrial safety, operational efficiency, and crisis recovery planning. Connectus has taken their vast knowledge, experience and technology to expand during the current global situation to provide an extensive turnkey COVID-19 Testing solution for sports, entertainment and businesses to get back to delivering their brand to the public. Contact Connectus Global through their website to see how a custom solution can be utilized for your business. To find out more, visit us at www.connectusglobal.com

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare.

The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Our current partners and advisory board members have played a key role in gathering data pertaining to COVID-19, which has allowed us to develop a predictive mass screening tool for COVID-19. The technology is for mass screening and is to be used to predict and identify individuals who have the highest likelihood of being infected with COVID-19. To find out more, visit us at www.predictmedix.com

