GWC Warranty Named A Special Finance 175 Honoree By SubPrime Auto Finance News

Wilkes-Barre, Pa., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty was named one of "The Most Powerful Companies in the Special Finance Industry" by SubPrime Auto Finance News. The list recognizes the industry's leading providers in every aspect of the subprime auto financing space.

The Special Finance 175 acknowledges the "finance companies, service and technology providers, and other organizations that take the most risk and still flourish in this segment of auto financing," says Nick Zulovich, Senior Editor of SubPrime Auto Finance News. And with many Americans still facing economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, risk remains prevalent in the industry.

In recent years, GWC has also compiled a long list of industry accolades, including being recognized by Subprime Auto Finance News as part of the Special Finance 175 (formerly known as the Subprime 175) six times since 2015. In 2003, GWC earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, which it maintains today. In 2014, GWC was also named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy for Independent Dealers – a distinction it also still currently holds.

About GWC Warranty

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles, with the vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs to help dealers optimize every sale and a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealership reputations. GWC is part of APCO Holdings, LLC, also home to the EasyCare and MemberCare brands and other private label automobile manufacturer products. For over 25 years, the APCO family of brands has served over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims, with an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. GWC, EasyCare, and MemberCare are the only "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" brands in the automotive aftermarket. For more information about the APCO Holdings brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.