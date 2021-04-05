New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom (UK) Commercial Insurance Distribution 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949771/?utm_source=GNW





Brokers also play a vital role in advising businesses about products and services that will provide the best cover.COVID-19 has highlighted the gaps in cover that exist in insurance policies and the need for comprehensive cover for businesses.



To this end, brokers’ services have become more valuable as a result.



The purpose of this report is to provide an in-depth study into the most significant developments and recent trends within commercial insurance distribution.It discusses the influence of the different purchasing behaviors of SMEs compared to larger corporate entities, and pays particular attention to the role and strategies of brokers (traditionally the main channel used by customers).



The report also addresses the current challenges the market is facing, key regulatory factors, and the possible inclusion of new digital technologies to enhance the product selection and/or distribution processes. It concludes with a four-year forecast for each distribution channel.



Scope

- Brokers increased their share of the market, with 79.9% of premiums being written through the channel.

- The proportion of provincial brokers seeking to grow their business in the next 12 months decreased by 17.6% compared to the same time last year, suggesting smaller brokers are more focused on dealing with COVID-19 fallout.

- Brokers have adopted online services to help them navigate COVID-19, but overall uptake remains low.



Reasons to Buy

- Identify the most popular channels businesses use when purchasing insurance.

- Identify the value of premiums written through each distribution channel.

- Adapt your distribution strategy to cater to the changing needs of clients and intermediaries.

- Learn about additional services implemented by brokers in their digital transformation process.

- Benchmark yourself against other players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________