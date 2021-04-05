New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refineries to 2025 - China Leads Global Refinery CDU Capacity Additions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045232/?utm_source=GNW

Asia’s CDU capacity is expected to reach 40.8 mmbd in 2025, the highest among all regions globally. North America and Europe follow with 24.6 mmbd and 13.9 mmbd, respectively.



Scope

- Refinery crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity by region for the period 2015 to 2025

- CDU new build and expansion capacity additions by key countries

- New build and expansion capex of refineries by region, key countries, and companies

- Regional new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

- New build and expansion capacity additions by region for coking, FCC and hydrocracker units

- Key details of major new build refineries expected to start operations by 2025



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on refineries globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of CDU capacity data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on refineries globally and by region

- Keep abreast of key new build refinery projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s new build refinery projects and capex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________